Nigeria finds girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014

Nearly 300 girls were kidnapped by the insurgents from a government boarding school in the town of Chibok in April 2014

FILE-In this file photo taken on Wednesday March 18, 2015, Chadian soldiers collect weapons seized from Boko Haram fighters in the Nigerian city of Damasak, Nigeria. Hundreds of civilians, including many children, have been kidnapped and are being used as human shields by Boko Haram extremists, a top Nigerian official confirmed Wednesday, March 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) – Nigeria’s military says soldiers have found one of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram nearly three years ago wandering in the bush near the Islamic extremist group’s forest stronghold.

Nearly 300 girls were kidnapped by the insurgents from a government boarding school in the remote northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014. In May, one of the girls escaped. In October, the government negotiated the release of 21 more. Another girl was freed in November in an attack on an extremist camp in the Sambisa Forest.

Army spokesman Col. Sani Kukasheka Usman says the latest girl to reach freedom was discovered on Thursday near northeastern Damboa town.

More than 200 of the girls remain missing, though several reportedly have died from things like malaria and snake bites.

