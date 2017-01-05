Ohio State University student killed in overnight shooting

Tarak Andrew Underiner, 20, was found with several gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Published:
An OSU student was shot and killed Thursday in Columbus.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Police and medics responded to the 20 block of East Northwood Avenue shortly after 12:30am.

They found one man, Tarak Andrew Underiner, 20, with several gun shot wounds. Underiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Underiner is believed to be a current student at Ohio State University, but said the incident doesn’t appear to be random, nor connected to the university.

Two residents of the house were taken downtown for questioning, but neither has been named as a suspect. The incident is under investigation.

This is the first homicide of 2017.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s