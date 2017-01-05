Pa. turnpike reopnes following semi crash, traffic moving slow

DONEGAL, Pa. (AP) – The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were closed for about three hours Thursday morning between the Donegal and New Stanton exits after a tractor-trailer crash.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. near mile marker 83.

All lanes have reopened but are moving slowly. Traffic backups are expected as crews continue to clear the scene.

The driver was injured and flown to a hospital.

The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition were not immediately known.

