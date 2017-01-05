Patrol reports stark decrease in New Year’s deaths, not so for Christmas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a large decrease in the number of traffic fatalities over the New Year Holiday.

Numbers released Wednesday show there were four people killed on Ohio’s roadways during the four-day reporting period beginning Dec. 30 through Jan. 1

The deaths mark a significant decrease from last year when 11 people died in traffic crashes.

Troopers arrested 398 drivers for impaired driving and cited 988 people for safety belt violations during the reporting period.

During this year’s Christmas reporting period from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, 10 crashes resulted in 13 fatalities.

Troopers arrested 282 drivers for impaired driving over Christmas.