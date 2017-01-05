Police: Cancer meds, two guns stolen from Warren home

The homeowner said it happened while he was at a cancer clinic receiving treatment

By Published: Updated:
warren police generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was robbed of his cancer medicine and two guns from his Warren home on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the man said he left his Merriweather NW home unoccupied for a few hours while he was at a cancer clinic for treatment and his wife was at work.

Police said the suspect or suspects broke a bedroom window and entered the home through it using the man’s ladder.

The man told police a .22 caliber pistol and a Ruger .38 caliber revolver were missing from his bedroom. He also said his heart and cancer medications were taken.

The man told police he would contact the doctor about getting his medications replaced.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s