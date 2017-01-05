Police: Cancer meds, two guns stolen from Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was robbed of his cancer medicine and two guns from his Warren home on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the man said he left his Merriweather NW home unoccupied for a few hours while he was at a cancer clinic for treatment and his wife was at work.

Police said the suspect or suspects broke a bedroom window and entered the home through it using the man’s ladder.

The man told police a .22 caliber pistol and a Ruger .38 caliber revolver were missing from his bedroom. He also said his heart and cancer medications were taken.

The man told police he would contact the doctor about getting his medications replaced.