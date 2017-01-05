Police: Mom left 2 kids alone in cold car while she shopped

Jonnise Collins, 25, was charged with two counts of child endangering

Published:
Jonnise Collins charged with child endangering in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is charged with child endangering after police said she left two young children alone in a cold car for 40 minutes.

Police said a 4-year-old child was found in the parking lot of Target on Wednesday night, standing next to an SUV with an alarm going off. The girl was taken into the store to keep warm and pointed to her mother’s car in the parking lot, where police found a 2-year-old boy.

Police said the car was unlocked and wasn’t running. The temperature at the time was 18 degrees with a wind-chill of about 5 degrees, according to police.

The mother, Jonnise Collins, was found with three other kids in the store’s checkout, according to a police report.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangering.

The children were given to their grandmother.

