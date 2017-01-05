Runaway spool dodges vehicles as it rolls down Route 40 in Pa.



UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A giant spool of wire caused chaos on a highway in in Fayette County Wednesday morning.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the spool fell off a truck on Route 40 around 9 a.m. and started rolling down the highway, heading east into Uniontown.

KDKA viewer Dave Cole captured the whole incident on cell phone video.

It passes four cars, hits the guard rail, goes across two lanes, hits the median, and then looks like it’s going to stop, but it keeps on going and hits the guard rail again. That’s when it finally came to a stop.