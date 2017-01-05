Sisters traveling to see dying father kicked off Allegiant flight

It happened Monday as Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker of DeLand, Florida, were on the plane in Orlando, waiting to take off for North Carolina

CBS News Published:
Two sisters were kicked off an Allegiant flight.

DELAND, Fla. (AP) – Two sisters say they were kicked off an Allegiant Air flight after authorities deemed them a threat, and it cost them the chance to see their dying father.

It happened Monday as Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker of DeLand, Florida, were on the plane in Orlando, waiting to take off for North Carolina.

Baker tells Orlando television station WKMG (http://bit.ly/2iIFvqo ) she got a text message that her father had just hours to live.

Baker says she went to tell her sister, but a flight attendant told her to sit down. Hartman had a panic attack and Baker accused the flight attendant of not being compassionate. The captain was alerted and airport security escorted them off the plane.

Their father died shortly thereafter.

Allegiant officials told the station they are investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s