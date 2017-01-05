Specialized sonar brought in for missing plane search in Lake Erie

Additional debris has been retrieved along the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport.

By Published:
The USGS is offering sonar equipment for a missing plane on Lake Erie.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Geological Survey is offering up some equipment in the search and recovery effort for a missing plane and its six passengers in Lake Erie.

The USGS “Muskie” has arrived in Cleveland. The equipment is a sector drop sonar, which could help detect transmission from the cockpit voice recorder.

Along with Cleveland crews and a NTSB team, The U.S. Coast Guard also has a 25-foot vessel on standby to assist, and the Cleveland Metroparks Zodiac that had been deployed earlier is now out of the water. The Army Corps of Engineers is on standby to deploy a tug if needed.

Additional debris has been retrieved along the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport. That debris has not yet been confirmed as relevant to this investigation. Shoreline searches will continue as long as daylight allows.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie on Dec. 29. His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on the plane. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s