Speed limit reduced on Interstates 79 and 80 in Mercer County

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph and will remain in effect until further notice due to the weather

By Published:
PennDOT

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstates 79 and 80 in Mercer County.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph and will remain in effect until further notice due to the weather.

PennDOT crews have been treating the roadways, but they may not be completely clear of ice and snow. PennDOT says they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Drivers can check road conditions, speed information and delays by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s