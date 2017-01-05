Storm Team 27: Breezy & cold with snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cold air is here through the weekend.  A cold Thursday with snow showers through this evening.  Around an inch or less expected.  Highs in the low 20’s.  The snow showers will taper off Thursday night through most of our region.  The exception will be the northern snowbelt where snow showers will continue through Friday.  It will stay cold into the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered snow showers.  Mainly afternoon.  Around 1” or less. (70%)
High:   22

Thursday night:   Cold. Scattered snow showers or flurries. Mainly early.  Around 1” or less.  Lake Effect snow showers overnight into the northern snowbelt.  (60%)
Low:   10

Friday: Partly sunny.  Scattered snow showers in the north snowbelt.  (40%)
High:   18

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High:   20    Low:  6

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers. (30%)
High:   18   Low:  5

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   26    Low:  9

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers.  (60%)
High:   36   Low:   26

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   42    Low:   34

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:   42   Low:   26

