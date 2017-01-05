Storm Team 27: Cold start Friday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cold air will stick around through the weekend.  Lake effect snow showers will be possible into Friday with best risk through the northern snowbelt.  The rest of the region can expect a small chance for a flurry with skies becoming partly sunny through the day.  It will stay cold.  The cold air will stay for the weekend.  Warming up next week with snow showers mixing to rain on Tuesday.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance snow showers in the northern snowbelt. (30%)
High: 18

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow shower in the northern snowbelt early. (30%)
Low: 5

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a Lake Effect snow shower late day toward evening.
High: 18

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers early. (30%)
High: 16 Low: 4

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 28 Low: 10

Tuesday: Snow showers mixing to rain. (70%)
High: 40 Low: 23

Wednesday: Rain to snow showers. (70%)
High: 43 (Falling) Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 39 Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 30

