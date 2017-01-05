Storm Team 27: Snow through early tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers will continue through this evening. The snow showers will taper off tonight through most of our region. The exception will be the northern snowbelt where snow showers will continue through Friday. It will stay cold into the weekend.

Tonight: Cold. Snow showers. Mainly early. Around 1” or less additional snow. Lake Effect snow showers overnight into the northern snowbelt. (100%)

Low: 8

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance snow showers in the north snowbelt. (30%)

High: 18

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow shower in the northern snowbelt early. (30%)

Low: 5

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 18

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers early. (30%)

High: 16 Low: 4

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 10

Tuesday: Snow showers mixing to rain. (70%)

High: 40 Low: 23

Wednesday: Rain to snow showers. (70%)

High: 43 (Falling) Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 30

