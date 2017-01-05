Storm Team 27: Snow through early tonight

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow and fog

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Snow showers will continue through this evening. The snow showers will taper off tonight through most of our region. The exception will be the northern snowbelt where snow showers will continue through Friday. It will stay cold into the weekend.

Tonight:   Cold. Snow showers. Mainly early.  Around 1” or less additional snow.  Lake Effect snow showers overnight into the northern snowbelt.  (100%)
Low:   8

Friday: Partly sunny.  Chance snow showers in the north snowbelt.  (30%)
High:   18

Friday night:   Partly cloudy.  Isolated snow shower in the northern snowbelt early. (30%)
Low:   5

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High:   18

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers early. (30%)
High:   16   Low:  4

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   28    Low:  10

Tuesday:   Snow showers mixing to rain.  (70%)
High:   40   Low:   23

Wednesday:   Rain to snow showers.  (70%)
High:   43 (Falling)   Low:   43

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers.  (30%)
High:   39   Low:   26

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   40    Low:   30

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s