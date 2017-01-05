Woman facing prostitution charges for arrest at Austintown apartment

Alicia Ross is charged with promoting prostitution, criminal tools, solicitation and unlawful advertising of massage services

By Published:
Alicia Ross, charged with promoting prostitution

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman is facing prostitution charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Alicia Ross is charged with promoting prostitution, possessing criminal tools, solicitation and unlawful advertising of massage services. The charges stem from her arrest in November.

An undercover officer responded to an online advertisement for “Hot to Trot Tuesday Relaxation, Stress Relief and Massage.” Police said the officer exchanged text messages with Ross, who sent nude photos and prices for a “massage” with the suggestion of sexual activity.

Police arranged to meet Ross at apartments on Westchester Drive. It was there that Ross was arrested.

Ross admitted to engaging in prostitution in Florida, Columbus and the Youngstown area and said she met clients at her home, according to a police report. Ross told police that she does give massage therapy but she is not licensed to do so.

Ross told police she was prostituting to pay her bills and support her heroin habit, according to a report.

