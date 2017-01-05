Youngstown-based company expands as aerospace industry grows

Fireline, Inc.is taking advantage of the uptick by expanding their headquarters on Andrews Avenue and hiring more employees

Fireline, Inc. in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the midst of recent news about businesses closing or moving from the area, Youngstown-based Fireline, Inc. found a niche that isn’t slowing down at all. In fact, its success has allowed the company to grow.

The company has been established in Youngstown since 1967 and specializes in the production of ceramic products for aerospace foundries.

President Barbara Burley said the aerospace industry is strong right now and she expects it to stay that way.

“Our company believes it will double in size over the next 15 to 20 years,” Burley said.

The 26,000-foot expansion project will allow for additional production, which is set to start in April.

An additional project is also in the works for Fireline, using additional plots of land behind the current plant. A 76,000-foot expansion is planned there. The company is working with the city for a 75 percent, 10-year tax abatement. The land would need utilities and it would have to be rezoned for industrial use.

Fireline has added ten new positions over the last year, bringing their staff to 101 employees.  By the end of the first phase of the expansion, Burley expects to add three more positions.

The first expansion is estimated at $5.76 million and should be done by October 2017.

