Youngstown Mayor commits to friendly wager over FCS championship game

Mayor John McNally and Mayor Deanna Reed made the bet Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown Mayor John McNally discusses the chlorine spill investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A phone call between two mayors turned into a friendly wager Thursday as Youngstown and Harrisonburg support their teams in the FCS Championship.

Mayor John McNally spoke with Mayor Deanna Reed of Harrisonburg and agreed to a bet where the mayors may have to don the other’s team apparel following the game.

Mayor McNally challenged Reed to the following bet: If YSU wins, Mayor McNally would send down to Harrisonburg, VA. YSU and City of You apparel and gear for Mayor Reed to wear at her next council meeting and/or public appearance. This is to be documented and published via social media. In addition, Mayor McNally will also send Handle’s Ice Cream for Mayor Reed and her team to enjoy at their next Council Meeting.

If JMU wins, Mayor Reed would send up to Youngstown, JMU apparel and gear for Mayor McNally to wear at his next council meeting and/or public appearance. This is to be documented and published via social media.

Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

wkbn-promoWKBN 27 First News is in Texas with the team. Watch for reports from Sports Director Ryan Allison and Anchor Dave Sess beginning Thursday on WKBN 27 First News at 5 p.m.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s