YSU President Tressel giving State of University address

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will give his State of the University address today.

The address is scheduled to begin at noon in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.

