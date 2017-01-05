YSU’s Morse hits 1,000 in loss at NKU

Junior Cameron Morse scored his 1,000th career point Thursday in an 83-70 loss at Northern Kentucky.

By Published:
YSU Basketball

Highland Heights, Ky. — Junior Cameron Morse scored the 1,000th point of his career after scoring 13 points but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped an 83-70 decision to Northern Kentucky on Thursday evening at BB&T Arena.

The Penguins fall to 7-9 overall and 1-2 in the Horizon League while the Norse improve to 11-5 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Junior Francisco Santiago nearly missed his third straight double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds and sophomore Devin Haygood tied a career high with 11 points. Senior Brett Frantz also reached double figures with 10 points.

Northern Kentucky was led by Mason Faulkner’s 24 points and Drew McDonald’s 15 points.

Down five, 18-13, midway through the first half, Haygood’s old-fashioned three-point play and putback tied the game up at 18 with 7:55 left before halftime.

The Norse, however, scored 17 of the next 19 points to close out the half with a 35-20 lead.

The Penguins, who shot just 30.8 percent from the field in the first half, outscored the Norse, 50-48 in the second half but connected on just 13.3 percent from 3-point range for the game.

The Penguins visit Wright State, Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Nutter Center. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s