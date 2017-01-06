Boil advisory lifted for Mineral Ridge residents

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The boil advisory issued for Trumbull County Water customers in Mineral Ridge has been lifted.
The advisory affected those living on Main Street. It was issued on Wednesday.
Customers can now use water as normal.
