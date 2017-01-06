Campbell Police Department swears in new chief

Related Coverage Campbell police chief fired after investigation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Campbell has a new police chief.

Dennis Puskarcik was sworn in as chief on Friday.

Puskarcik started his law enforcement career in Campbell. He has been working in Florida for the past 10 years and moved back to the area to take the job.

He was hired after the firing of Police Chief Drew Rauzan after an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Investigators say Rauzan inappropriately touched a woman at the police station — an allegation that Rauzan denied.

Kevin Sferra has been interim chief in Rauzan’s absence.