Cleveland boy dies of carbon monoxide poisoning from van

His father found Lorne Johnson Jr. unresponsive in the back seat after running errands on Sunday

By Published:
Ambulance generic

uthorities in Cleveland say a 3-year-old boy died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning after riding for hours in a van that had no catalytic converter to properly remove the odorless gas.

His father found Lorne Johnson Jr. unresponsive in the back seat after running errands on Sunday. The father called 911 and tried unsuccessfully to revive the boy, who died at a hospital.

Cleveland.com reports police records indicate the boy had earlier told his father that he felt tired and then laid down in the back seat.

The father and a teenage son who had been in the vehicle also were treated for elevated carbon monoxide levels.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s