Daniel Charles “Jake” Westfall Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Daniel Charles “Jake” Westfall, 43, of Columbiana, died Friday morning, January 6 in New Waterford, Ohio.

He was born on April 21, 1973 in East Liverpool, the son of Danny Lee Westfall and the late Linda Sue (Welch) Westfall.

He was currently employed by the Industrial Timber and Pulp Company and formerly of C. Tucker Cope Co.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with the children. He had a good eye for hunting and liked to watch the sports of the children.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his adopted mother and step father, Deborah J. (Rupert Westfall) Maclellan and Bruce of Lisbon, his daughter, Aliyah Jolynn Westfall and the mother of his daughter, Amber Westfall of Lisbon and five stepdaughters, Jazlynn Westfall, Allyssa, Olivia and Colin Wilcox and Kelli See all of Columbiana; a sister, Marcy Westfall of Columbiana and his companion, Jodi Wilcox of Columbiana.

There will be no services held, and condolences can be extended to the family at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the directors of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.



