Digital scale, drugs and money taken in Youngstown drug bust

Ryan Wallace is scheduled to appear in court on Friday

Ryan Wallace was charged with drug possession in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man who they believe was selling drugs out of a house on the city’s South Side.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Zedaker Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday and found drugs, money and a gun inside the house.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Ryan Wallace inside the house. Wallace is charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability.

Police took several narcotic medications and a digital scale from the house that had suspected drug residue on it.

Officers also noted the house had several security cameras around the perimeter.

Wallace was taken to the Mahoning County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

