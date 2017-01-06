East Liverpool woman pleads guilty to Columbiana Co. voter fraud

Rebecca Hammonds pleaded guilty to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification

By Published:
Local election boards are fully staffed and ready for everything Tuesday.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool woman has pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County.

Rebecca Hammonds, 34, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification — all fifth-degree felonies.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said Hammonds created false voter registration documents while working to register voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015. The local Board of Elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly-registered voters were deceased, DeWine said.

Hammonds will be sentenced on March 6.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s