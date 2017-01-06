East Liverpool woman pleads guilty to Columbiana Co. voter fraud

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool woman has pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County.

Rebecca Hammonds, 34, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification — all fifth-degree felonies.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said Hammonds created false voter registration documents while working to register voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015. The local Board of Elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly-registered voters were deceased, DeWine said.

Hammonds will be sentenced on March 6.