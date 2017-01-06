Fla. woman drives onto sidewalk, killing man in wheelchair

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Late Wednesday afternoon the driver of a SUV struck a man in a wheelchair, killing him.

The accident happened at the corner of King Street and Orange Avenue in Orlando, Florida.

Police say the couple was not in the crosswalk.

The drive of the SUV was northbound and attempted to make a left hand turn but for an unknown reason, she pulled out of the turn lane, struck another vehicle and hit wheelchair-bound Victor Cruz, 52, and 53-year-old Evelyn Cruz and then hit another vehicle.

Cruz was killed in the accident. Evelyn Cruz was injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Charges in the accident are pending.