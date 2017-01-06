KC’s Magestro hits 1,000 in shootout win over Harding

The Golden Eagles senior scored 21 points in an 86-80 win Friday.

Hermitage, PA (WKBN) – Senior Drew Magestro scored 21 points to help Kennedy Catholic beat Warren Harding, 86-80 Friday at Kennedy Catholic High School.

The Golden Eagles fell behind early but used a strong 2nd quarter to take a 38-32 lead into halftime. The Raiders rallied in the second half but Kennedy hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

With his 21 points, Magestro surpassed 1,000 for his career and helped Kennedy Catholic improve to 7-1 on the season. Maceo Austin also had 22 points, while Channing Phillips added 21.

Harding was led by senior Lynn Bowden with a game-high 30 points, while Derek Culver added 21. The Raiders drop to 4-5 on the season.

