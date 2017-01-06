Lipke & Boardman get by East for 7th win

The Spartans are set to host Mooney tomorrow.

By Published:
Boardman Spartans High School Basketball

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Holden Lipke scored 15 points and snagged 8 rebounds in Boardman’s 60-55 victory over East to improve their overall record to 7-1. Lipke also dished out 5 assists.

In the Spartans’ last five wins, Boardman has won by a combined margin of 17 points (3.4 average).

Jan. 6 – Boardman 60 East 55
Dec. 30 – Boardman 53 Fitch 50
Dec. 23 – Boardman 55 Howland 52
Dec. 16 – Boardman 61 Steubenville 60
Dec. 10 – Boardman 61 Poland 56

Tonight, Mike Melewski finished with 11 points for the Spartans while John Ryan had 10 points and Che Trevena tallied 9 points. Travis Koontz hauled down 10 boards in the win.

Since winning their first six outings, East has dropped their last three (each by 5 points or less). The Panthers were led by Terrell Weaver, who scored 17 points. Calvaughn Bryant added 16 and Deamonte Pagan totaled 9.

Boardman will be back in action tomorrow when they play host to Mooney. East will welcome Lakeview on Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s