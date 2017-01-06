Love, Irving set to return to Cavs lineup against Nets

Love missed a loss to Chicago on Wednesday and was limited in the previous game after suffering from food poisoning on New Year's Day.

By Published: Updated:
Brooklyn Nets guard Markel Brown (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in New York. Love and LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 17 points each in the Cavs 91-78 victory over the Nets. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Brooklyn Nets guard Markel Brown (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in New York. Love and LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 17 points each in the Cavs 91-78 victory over the Nets. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving are expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup for their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Coach Tyronn Lue says both stars would play Friday night in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Love missed a loss to Chicago on Wednesday and was limited in the previous game after suffering from food poisoning on New Year’s Day. Irving has sat out the last three games while battling right hamstring tightness.

The Cavs are trying to complete a trade for Atlanta’s Kyle Korver, but he won’t play even if it’s finalized Friday. Lue says only those at the morning shootaround would play in the game.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s