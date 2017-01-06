Pa. woman letting dog out finds murder victim’s body in backyard

DORMONT, Pa. (AP) – Police say a western Pennsylvania woman discovered the body of a man fatally shot in the backyard of her suburban Pittsburgh home when she went to let her dog outside.

Allegheny County homicide detectives have identified the victim as 35-year-old Chaz Robinson, who investigators think may have been involved in gunfire that broke out Wednesday night in Dormont.

Police were called to an intersection near the unidentified woman’s home around 8 p.m. Wednesday following reports of shots fired.

Lt. Andrew Schurman says ballistic evidence was found at the scene, but no victims were located at that time.

Detectives believe a wounded Robinson ran to the area where his body was found on Thursday morning in an attempt to hide.

An investigation is ongoing.

