Pa. woman letting dog out finds murder victim’s body in backyard

Detectives believe a wounded Chaz Robinson ran to the area where his body was found on Thursday morning in an attempt to hide.

By Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

DORMONT, Pa. (AP) – Police say a western Pennsylvania woman discovered the body of a man fatally shot in the backyard of her suburban Pittsburgh home when she went to let her dog outside.

Allegheny County homicide detectives have identified the victim as 35-year-old Chaz Robinson, who investigators think may have been involved in gunfire that broke out Wednesday night in Dormont.

Police were called to an intersection near the unidentified woman’s home around 8 p.m. Wednesday following reports of shots fired.

Lt. Andrew Schurman says ballistic evidence was found at the scene, but no victims were located at that time.

Detectives believe a wounded Robinson ran to the area where his body was found on Thursday morning in an attempt to hide.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s