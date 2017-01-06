Penguins’ strong offensive line key to winning championship game



FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s offensive line, which has been key for the team this season, needs to be a strong unit as they play for the championship.

YSU heads into this title contest knowing it has a strong group up front.

The offensive line is usually made up of the unsung heroes – the guys who get no recognition, no fame, just sweat and hard work.

YSU’s O-line unit does that and even has a catchy nickname, the Dirtbags, which came from their position coach, Carmen Bricillo.

“Coach Carm has instilled that in us. It’s a tough physical mentality,” said center Vitas Hrynkiewicz. “We work hard, we’re blue collar. It’s just something we take pride in.”

Five guys, performing alone, yet producing in unison.

“Big guys. Experienced and strong,” said offensive tackle Dylan Colucci.

They match up well with other teams on strength, mobility and determination. They won’t be beat without being outworked and Coach Bricillo is behind that mentality.

“The most important part, we go into every game more than prepared. He makes sure we know what to do on every look. He’s a huge part of it and we couldn’t do it without him,” said offensive tackle Justin Spencer.

While Bricillo leads the preparation, the O-line unit leads the team on the field.

They have to protect Hunter Wells, but also have that fire to punch open holes when a play is called for Jody Webb. He’s a big-time threat, capable of turning the simplest play into one for the highlight reel.

“They know my expectations are, ‘This play better work.’ But then they know that if they can get Jody to the second or third level, he can take it to the house,” Bricillo said.

“Pushing bodies down and getting them out of the way so Jody may run for a 60-yard touchdown or whatever it may be, makes us feel good,” said offensive guard Brock Eisenhuth. “It tells us we’re doing our jobs correctly. We’re moving the bodies, getting them holes.”

YSU's showdown with James Madison for the FCS National Championship can be seen on ESPN2 at noon on Saturday.


