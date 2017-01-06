Report: Bomb threat closes US-Canadian border

Reports say the border was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. after someone phoned in a threat

SAINT-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, Quebec (NEWS10) – The border crossing at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

CBC News reports that the border was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. after someone phoned in a threat.

All lanes of Highway 15 and I-87 at the border crossing is currently closed during the investigation.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No word on how long the border will be closed.

