Reserve matches last year’s win total against Ridge

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve matched their win total from last season tonight by defeating Mineral Ridge, 111-73.The Blue Devils finished the 2015-16 season with an 8-15 record. This season, the Devils have only lost once in their first nine outings.

Reserve featured five players who scored in double figures led by Cole DeZee, who scored 23 points as he connected on 5 three-point attempts. Kade Hilles added 19 (7 assists, 6 steals) while Jack Cappabianca finished with 17 (13 rebounds) and Ryan Demsky and Cody Hilles scored 16 and 13 points respectively. The Devils sank 12 three-point baskets as a team and closed out the contest by shooting 77.3% from the foul line (17-22).

Ridge featured Christian DiRando (29) and Jordan Zupko (17), who combined for 46 points and 6 three-pointers. DiRando also had 7 assists. Justin Cox and Daniel Breedlove both tallied 9 points.

Reserve (8-1) will play at Springfield on Tuesday while the Rams (0-8) will finish up their five-game road swing at Champion.

