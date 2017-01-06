Search continues in Cleveland for plane; services for family scheduled

Searchers have a better idea of where the missing plane may be due to transmissions picked up underwater

By Published:
The USGS is offering sonar equipment for a missing plane on Lake Erie.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The search continues Friday for a plane that went missing in Cleveland, but this time, searchers have a better idea of where the plane may be.

Thursday, an underwater locator beacon detector picked up multiple transmissions from what is believed to be the Cesna Citation aircraft that went down a week ago

Meanwhile, calling hours have been scheduled for the Fleming family, who was on board the flight.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie on Dec. 29. His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on the plane. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

John Fleming and his wife, Suzanne, were Boardman High School graduates.

Calling hours for the Fleming family will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Canfield Presbyterian Church, and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday. Another memorial service is also scheduled at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware, Ohio.

Two vessels equipped with sonar, along with divers, are using an underwater located beacon detector to move toward the plane’s signal. Due to poor visibility underwater, the signals will be vital to the search.

It is expected to take several hours to search the small area, the city said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also deploying a vessel with crews from the Cleveland Fire Department. They will operate a drop sonar scanner to track the divers and get images of the bottom of the lake.

Due to below-zero wind chills and ice, foot patrols will be limited.

