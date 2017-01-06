Steelers TE Green misses practice, questionable for Dolphins

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green sat out practice on Friday, putting his availability for Sunday’s playoff game against Miami in doubt.

Coach Mike Tomlin held Green out of practice after expressing concern about Green’s performance in practice on Thursday. Green missed Pittsburgh’s final two regular season games after being put in the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against Cincinnati on Dec. 18.

Tomlin said Friday “we didn’t get the type of results we wanted” from Green and that Green remains in the concussion protocol.

Green spent the first eight weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from ankle surgery. He returned against Dallas and caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in six games.

