Storm Team 27: A frigid cold night

A frigid cold night expected with lows near 0°! Some spots will dip below zero. There is a very small chance for a snow shower through the northern snowbelt. Look for a cold weekend with Saturday afternoon highs in the middle teens. Clouds will increase through the day with a chance for Lake Effect snow showers into Saturday afternoon and night. Sunday will feature more cold with a chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Our weather will change next week with warming temperatures. Snow will mix to rain on Tuesday and unsettled weather expected through the end of the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow shower in the northern snowbelt. (20%)

Low: 0

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry through afternoon in the snowbelt. Little accumulation. (30%)

High: 16

Saturday night: Scattered snow showers or flurries. Mainly in the snowbelt. Around 1” or less. (60%)

Low: 5

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers early. (30%)

High: 17

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 29 Low: 9

Tuesday: Snow showers mixing to rain. (70%)

High: 43 Low: 26

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 26

