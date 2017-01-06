Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and cold through the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Evening wind chills will be below zero as cold air settles in through the weekend. Lake effect snow showers are possible in the northern snowbelt. The rest of the region can expect a small chance for a flurry. Warming up next week with snow showers mixing to rain on Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Chance snow showers in the northern snowbelt. (30%)

High: 18

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow shower in the northern snowbelt early. (30%)

Low: 5

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a Lake Effect snow shower late day toward evening.

High: 18

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers early. (30%)

High: 16 Low: 4

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 10

Tuesday: Snow showers mixing to rain. (70%)

High: 40 Low: 23

Wednesday: Rain to snow showers. (70%)

High: 43 (Falling) Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 30

