Trumbull County detectives investigating Warren man’s death

Jeffrey Morgan reported that he was robbed and attacked while staying at the Budget Lodge in Newton Falls

By Published:
Investigation Generic

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The attack of a Warren man last month may turn into a homicide investigation.

Jeffrey Morgan, 53, reported that he was robbed and attacked while staying at the Budget Lodge in Newton Falls on December 11. He told police that the unknown man punched him in the face and robbed him by gunpoint, leaving in a white vehicle.

Morgan refused medical attention but was taken to the Cleveland Clinic the next day with critical injuries. Morgan died December 20 in the hospital.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Yannucci said they are waiting for a report from the Cuyahoga County Coroner to determine the cause of death. That will show detectives whether his injuries caused his death.

For now, detectives continue to investigate the robbery, and no one has been arrested yet.

WKBN requested information on Morgan’s cause of death, which was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.

