Video: Ala. bank robber hops over counter, grabs thousands in cash

Lieutenant Curtis Mitchell with the Birmingham police department says they need to catch this guy before he decides to strike again

Police in Birmingham, Alabama are looking for a bank robber who took thousands in cash as after he hopped over the counter.


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham police department is asking for the public’s help to solve a bank robbery.

It happened at ServisFirst Bank on Richard Arrington Blvd on January 3rd, and it was caught on video.

Police in Birmingham, Alabama are looking for a bank robber who took thousands in cash as after he hopped over the counter.You can see in the video above, the robber walks into the bank, steps up to a teller and slides her a note. But seconds later, he jumps the counter and starts taking money from each of the teller stations including a couple thousand dollars in cash that one teller was about to hand over to a customer.

Then just as quickly as he entered, he jumped back over the counter and left the scene in a gray four door sedan.

“It is of my opinion in my years of experience dealing with robberies, a robber will rob until he’s caught. And each time that he robs, he gets more aggressive and more confident in what he’s doing. This guy seemed to be real confident that he could get this money and get away. The next time he may be more aggressive,” Mitchell said.

