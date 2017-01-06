Youngstown State ready for James Madison on Saturday

Kick off is at noon Saturday (Eastern Standard Time) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

By Published: Updated:

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click on the “Live Stream” button at the bottom of the screen to view the live video.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Less than a day from kickoff, the Youngstown State University Penguins are ready for James Madison University.

The football team, as well as the university’s band, both had practice today.

The FCS National Championship will kick off Saturday at noon Eastern Standard Time at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Both teams will speak to the media about their preparations on Friday.

James Madison University Football Coach Mike Houston said the team worked hard to get to the championships, defeating North Dakota State University. He called YSU’s team talented.

Players said they expected a big turnout of James Madison University fans to be a benefit to them.

Be sure to watch “YSU Drive for 5,” airing Friday at 7 p.m. on WKBN 27 and live on WKBN.com.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s