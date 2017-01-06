Youngstown State ready for James Madison on Saturday

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click on the “Live Stream” button at the bottom of the screen to view the live video.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Less than a day from kickoff, the Youngstown State University Penguins are ready for James Madison University.

The football team, as well as the university’s band, both had practice today.

The FCS National Championship will kick off Saturday at noon Eastern Standard Time at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Both teams will speak to the media about their preparations on Friday.

James Madison University Football Coach Mike Houston said the team worked hard to get to the championships, defeating North Dakota State University. He called YSU’s team talented.

Players said they expected a big turnout of James Madison University fans to be a benefit to them.

