Youngstown’s 3D printing focus of trip to Israel

Organizers from the Youngstown area say the trip will focus on speaking with business leaders about additive manufacturing

By Published:
3d printing generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend’s National Championship football game isn’t the only big trip planned for Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.

Tressel with be traveling to Israel next week, along with half a dozen others from the university, the Youngstown Business Incubator and the Youngstown Jewish Federation.

Organizers say the group will be meeting and networking with local business leaders and Israeli university experts — focusing on additive manufacturing.

“The Jewish Federation has sponsored business development missions before, and we saw that the next great wave is really in 3D printing, and what better way to make the Mahoning Valley stand out than to highlight the work we do here in 3D printing?” said Bonnie Burdman, director of communications for the Youngstown Jewish Federation.

The eight-day trip is being underwritten in part by a grant from the Federation’s Thomases Family Endowment.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s