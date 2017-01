SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A 23-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sharon late Friday night.

It happened at a home in the 300-block of Tamplin Street around 11:50 p.m. State police said Sharon Police responded to a domestic assault at the home.

Details are not provided.

However, state police said during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sean Hake.

The investigation is ongoing.