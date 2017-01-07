4,500 pack Covelli Centre for YSU watch party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State students, alumni and fans packed the Covelli Centre to watch the FCS championship Saturday afternoon.

Despite the 28-14 loss to James Madison, they are still ‘Y and Proud.’

“It’s disappointing, but I don’t think it means too much,” said Zack Weightman, YSU alumni. “We had a great season — we made it to the post season, we made it all the way to the championship game. So we can build off that.”

The Covelli Centre said about 4,500 people attended Saturday’s watch party.

Frisco, Texas is over 1,000 miles south of Youngstown, but those who attended the watch party said it was a good alternative for attending the game.

“We were going to go down to Texas, and we decided not to,” said Tammy Steele, YSU alumni. “Thank God we didn’t. The weather is much better inside.”

YSU football only won 5 games in 2015, and this is the first time the team had more than 10 wins in 10 years.

The season culminated with YSU’s first championship appearance since 1999.

The deep playoff run is something fans say the university and the football team can be proud of.

“We’ll get them next year,” said Maria Carbone, YSU sophomore. “I’m really proud — just really happy that they made it to Texas. Go ‘Guins.”