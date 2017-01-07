Boardman wins again; tops Mooney

Boardman (8-1) will welcome Struthers (9-2) on Tuesday.

Boardman Spartans High School Basketball

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman wins their fourth straight by topping Mooney 62-45 behind Holden Lipke’s 17 point performance. For Holden, he tied his season-high scoring total of 17 which he also accumulated in their December 23 win over Howland. Lipke also had 6 rebounds.

Coleman Stauffer and Mike Melewski each had 11 points for the Spartans while John Ryan scored 8 and Sebastian Heinonen added 7 points.

Since beginning the season with two wins, Mooney has lost six of their last seven matchups to drop to 3-6. In their last two games (against Ursuline and Boardman), the Cardinals have scored a total of 70 points. Tonight’s loss brings Mooney’s road record to 1-4.

The Spartans (8-1) return to the court on Tuesday when they meet Struthers at home. Mooney returns home to take on Maple Heights on Tuesday.

Upcoming Schedule
Boardman: vs. Struthers (Jan. 10); at Harding (Jan. 13); vs. Louisville (Jan. 17)
Mooney: vs. Maple Heights (Jan. 10); vs. East (Jan. 14); at Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Jan. 17)

