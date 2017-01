Hilterman, Thomas H., 81 – Howland, Ohio

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Chapel from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., prior to the service at the burial park.

Thomas H. Hilterman Tribute



Order Flowers Here