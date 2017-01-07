Howland’s Price becomes Tigers all-time leading scorer

She tallied 13 points in the victory, bringing her career total to 1,513.

By Published:
Howland Tigers High School Basketball

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Senior Sara Price became the program’s all-time leading scorer in a 65-40 win over Austintown Fitch Saturday night.

She tallied 13 points in the victory, bringing her career total to 1,513.  The record was previously held by Taylor Williams who piled up 1,512 points during her time in a Tiger uniform.

Howland improves to 10-3 overall, and remains undefeated in league play at 6-0.

The Tigers return to action Wednesday night on the road at Niles.  Tipoff is slated for 7PM at the home of the Red Dragons.

