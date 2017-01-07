Mary Catherine Dannessa (Mastrodonato) Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market St., Boardman (NEW LOCATION), with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, for Mary Catherine (Mastrodonato) Dannessa, 92, of Struthers, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 7, 2017 at her residence.

Mary will be sadly missed, but always remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was born August 22, 1924 in the Smokey Hollow section of Youngstown, the daughter of Giovianni and Erminia (DeBlasio) Mastrodonato and has many wonderful memories from there.

Mary was a proud 1943 graduate of The Rayen High School, where she was a varsity letterwoman in basketball and baseball.

Mary was employed at Republic Rubber and then to aid in the war effort worked at Truscon Steel Company helping to build airplanes. She then was employed at Century Grocery Store for 10 years along with being a proud homemaker.

Mary was a true matriarch and very proud of her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed spoiling them and attended many of their school activities and functions.

Mary was a devoted catholic and prayed daily to Our Lady of Medjugorje. She was a proud member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and also attended Mass at Christ Our Savior Parish – St. Nicholas Church.

Mary enjoyed life and loved working outdoors in her garden. She also enjoyed cooking and baking around the holidays. Her family will miss all her excellent Italian dishes especially her famous pizzelles. She had a passion for sports and her favorite teams were Youngstown State University, The Ohio State University and the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.

Her husband, Amil M. Dannessa, whom she married January 8, 1955 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, died March 4, 2004.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Dominic A. Dannessa and his wife, Josette of Chicago and Maria E. Delost, Ph.D. and husband, Atty. Raymond M. Delost, with whom she made her home; four grandchildren, Lt.JG Susanne Dannessa (US Coast Guard), Katherine Dannessa, Dr. Gregory (Fiance Amanda Jahoda) Delost and Michael Delost; a sister, Rose Prislipsky of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Mastrodonato; a brother-in-law, Sam (Loretta) Dannessa; her Godchild, Lorene (James) Peterson; dear friends, Mary Delost and Marilyn Carlson and her beloved pet dog, Marley; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Lorenzo Mastrodonato and two sisters, Antoinette Malenizi and Lucy Gasper.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, January 11, 2017 from 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (NEW LOCATION).

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Youngstown State University – The Dannessa – Delost Family Scholarship.

On behalf of Mary’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Maged Awadalla and his staff along with her wonderful and devoted caregivers Ciera and Donna for all the care and compassion shown to Mary during her illness.

