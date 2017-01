2017 NFL Playoffs Wild Card TV Schedule

Saturday, January 7

AFC Wild Card Playoffs:

No. 5 Oakland at No. 4 Houston – 4:35 p.m.

ESPN/ WYTV (ABC)

Saturday, January 7

NFC Wild Card Playoffs:

No. 6 Detroit at No. 3 Seattle – 8:15 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, January 8

AFC Wild Card Playoffs:

No. 6 Miami at No. 3 Pittsburgh – 1:05 p.m.

WKBN (CBS)

Sunday, January 8

NFC Wild Card Playoffs:

No. 5 New York Giants at No. 4 Green Bay – 4:40 p.m.

FOX Youngstown (FOX)