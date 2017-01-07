Northern Kentucky tops YSU Women in overtime

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team outscored Northern Kentucky by 14 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, however the Penguins dropped an 87-81 to the Norse on Saturday night at the BB&T Arena.

Leading the Penguins was Mary Dunn who finished with 18 points while India Benjamin had 17 points and nine assists. Freshman Morgan Brunner had a career-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Jenna Hirsch also reached double figures with 12 points.

With the loss the Guins fall to 4-10 overall and 0-3 in the Horizon League. Northern Kentucky improves to 5-11 and 1-3.

Entering the fourth period, YSU trailed 58-44 before mounting its comeback. The Norse scored to open the period to build its biggest lead of the game at 60-44 before YSU tied the game at 71 on a free-throw by Benjamin with three seconds left.

YSU made 27-of-64 attempts (42.2 percent) from the field while NKU was 28-of-55 (50.9 percent).

YSU trailed 14-13 following a Dunn basket at the 1:34 mark of the first period. NKU scored the final four points of the period and the first two of the second to go up 20-13.

YSU cut the deficit down to 23-21 with 6:46 remaining when Mailee Jones hit a jumper, but that’s as close as the Penguins would get. Northern Kentucky scored the next nine points to take its first double-digit lead, and the Norse held a 42-29 advantage at halftime.

NKU led for double digits for most of the second half, but the penguins made a run in the fourth and got within 64-56 on a Benjamin 3-pointer with 5:58 remaining – down to four at 64-60 on a Wright layup.

Youngstown State will begin a three-game homestand as it hosts UIC on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

