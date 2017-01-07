Santiago helps YSU rally past Wright State

YSU improves to 8-9 overall on the season.

By Published: Updated:
Francisco Santiago had 20 points and 10 assists to help the Penguins top Oberlin on Saturday night.
Francisco Santiago had 20 points and 10 assists to help the Penguins top Oberlin on Saturday night.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior Francisco Santiago scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and led the Youngstown State men’s basketball team to an 80-75 come-from-behind win over Wright State on Saturday afternoon at the Nutter Center.

Junior Cameron Morse scored 16 points, including 14 in the second half, and seniors Jorden Kaufman and Matt Donlan had 14 and 11 points, respectively for the Penguins, who improve to 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the Horizon League.

Santiago made 7-of-9 of his second-half field-goal attempts and Morse made six of his seven baskets in the second half.

The Raiders, who fall to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in the league, had five players reach double figures led by Steven Davis’ 19 points and 18 from Justin Mitchell.

The Penguins, who trailed 44-30 at the half, outscored the Raiders 50-31 in the second half and shot 60 percent from the field after halftime. The Penguins also limited the Raiders to shooting just 32.4 percent in the second half.

Youngstown State chipped the deficit down to 13, 52-39, then used a 26-10 run over a 10-minute span to take a 65-62 lead with just over six minutes left.

WSU’s Mark Alstork hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 68-68 but layups by Santiago and Morse and a 3-pointer by Santiago with 1:52 left put the Penguins up four, 75-71.

Alstork made two more free throws to get within two but Morse’s three-point play and two free throws by Santiago sealed the victory.

The Penguins return home to host Valparaiso, Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:45 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.

COURTESY: YSU SPORTS INFORMATION

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s