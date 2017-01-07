Storm Team 27: A frigid start to the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s going to be a cold weekend! Temperatures to start this morning are near 0. Temperatures will eventually climb to the middle and upper teens into the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day with a chance for Lake Effect snow showers into this afternoon and tonight. Sunday will feature more cold with a chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Our weather will change next week with warming temperatures. Snow will mix to rain on Tuesday and unsettled weather expected through the end of the week.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry through afternoon in the snowbelt. Little accumulation. (30%)

High: 16

Tonight: Scattered snow showers or flurries. Mainly in the snowbelt. Around 1” or less. (60%)

Low: 5

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers early. (30%)

High: 17

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 29 Low: 9

Tuesday: Snow showers mixing to rain. (70%)

High: 43 Low: 26

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 26

